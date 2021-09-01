Speak Out: September 1, 2021

In a significant decision which was cheered by the Hindu seers, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a complete ban on the sale of meat and liquor in Mathura, the land of Lord Krishna, and suggested that those engaged in their trade should instead sell milk keeping in view the glorious tradition of the religious town.
