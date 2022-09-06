Speak Out: September 6, 2022

Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the “weakest and inefficient” Prime Minister ever in the country, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday said there is a need for a “double-engine non-BJP government” at the Centre.
