Be my Quarantini

If you thought the Quarantini cocktail was a lockdown creation, think again as the word actually came up in an episode of US medical comedy series Scrubs in which Danni Sullivan’s character asks ‘Quarantinis anyone?’ after the intensive care unit is under lockdown because of a potential SARS threat. This delicious little number comes packed with some delightfully common ingredients for all those in lockdown. Add the bubbles to suit and you’ve got yourselves an absolute star of a cocktail. The best part about this drink is that you can make it with vodka or gin or whiskey or rum or whatever is available at home.

Ingredients

30 ml Cointreau

30 ml Cranberry Juice

45 ml Gin

15 ml Apple Juice

Top up Champagne

Method

Add the Cointreau, gin, apple juice and

cranberry juice into a cocktail shaker with ice.

Shake well for 10-15 seconds or until the

outside of the shaker becomes frosted.

Strain into an ideally chilled cocktail glass. Top up with champagne, garnish with a slice of apple and serve.

You can try this simpler version, too:

1½ to 2 ounces of a not-necessarily-sweet base spirit, like vodka or gin — or another of your choice

¾ ounce of citrus (such as lemon or lime juice), whose vitamin C is great for immunity

½ to ¾ ounce of simple syrup to sweeten things up.

(Simple syrup, as its name suggests, is simple to make. Just boil equal parts sugar and water until they liquefy together.)