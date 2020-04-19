Coronavirus lockdown: Snack maker turns relief soldier

On March 25, the first day of the lockdown, 31-year-old Deepak R knew the fight against the pandemic would leave many jobless and hungry. He wanted to help them in whatever way he could.

Neither his modest income nor the fear of the disease stopped him. He was soon out on the streets of Bengaluru, helping senior citizens, destitute children and transgender people.

“I run a small snack business from home, and have two little children. My family is concerned about my health and I can understand that. But what is the use of staying healthy if I can’t be of help to people?” says Deepak, who has participated in various social initiatives over the past decade.

Deepak takes all precautions when he goes out to deliver help. In the initial days of the lockdown, he distributed food among the homeless in Chickpet, Balepet and K R Market. Later, as other organisations came into the picture, he began supplying groceries and essential items elsewhere.

Every morning, Deepak goes looking for people in need. Three weeks into the lockdown, he has a fair idea about where help is required. Recently, he visited Victoria Hospital and gave away food to people accompanying patients. “I knew that it would be difficult for them to find anything to eat,” he says.

Though he mainly gives away packets of rice, lentils, sugar, coffee powder, and soap, he also distributes food packets sourced from a catering unit. His income is modest, and so far, he has spent about Rs 40,000 in procuring essential items for the destitute.

“Initially, I spent my own money. But later, my friends and relatives started pitching in,” says Deepak.

Happy World Foundation, an NGO Deepak is a member of, supported him through crowdfunding. “It was a one-man effort. When he started posting details of his work online, we got motivated. We raised Rs 1.5 lakh and even started volunteering with him,” says Arvind Kamath, a member of the NGO.

Apart from the homeless, he has also supported organisations such as Sanjeevini Foundation, which provides shelter for 40 elderly people and 30 children, and Sri Divya Drishti Janahitha Corporation, which houses 25 blind women. He has supplied essential items to transgender people living in Bapujinagar. He also delivers food packets to people who work in the essential services.

Water for plants

Tending to plants that otherwise would wither away is also part of his routine now. With government schools closed and no one around to water plants there, Deepak, a resident of Magadi Road, travels to J P Nagar, Tavarakere and other neighbourhoods to water saplings planted by Happy World Foundation.

“During any crisis, we tend to forget about the well-being of plants and animals. I travel all the way to these schools to water plants so that when the schools reopen, these plants welcome students and create a positive atmosphere,” says Deepak.

On an average day, Deepak travels 60 km and crosses around six or seven police barricades. The police have been supportive of his work. When they understand the purpose, they let him go with words of encouragement.

Deepak may be contacted on 90355 04370.

(If you have a story to share, contact us on spreadkindness@deccanherald.co.in)