Making DIY stationery items

Last time we showed you how to make a pen holder and paper calendar from scratch. Hope you had fun making them. This week, we will tell you how to make two more quirky and thrifty stationery items.

What you will need: A4 papers of different colours, cardboard from old notebooks, scissors, glue, pencil, scale, sketch pens and poster paints.

Pocket notebook:

Take an A4 size paper. Fold it into two halves, then further fold it again into two equal parts.

Open the fold and cut it into four equal strips. Take each strip and fold it twice again. Open the folds.

Each paper strip will have four parts. Stick the last fold of one strip with the first part of the other strip.

Follow the same process with three A4 size papers of different colours.

Stick together the strips of different colours. This forms the book.

Cut the edges from the sides, to give the book some dimension.

Take a white paper and cut it according to the size of the pages of the book.

Stick it on the first and the last page.

Design and decorate the white paper as per your wish. These will be the front and back covers of the book.

Colourful scale:

Cut two pieces of cardboard from an old notebook, 18 cm long and 3.5 cm wide.

Stick the two pieces of cardboard together.

Cut an A4 sheet of paper according to the shape of the cardboard and stick on it.

Now take a scale and mark the measurements from 0 to 15 cm.

Draw your favourite cartoons or designs on another paper, cut them and stick them on the scale to decorate.