Scented candles for special moments

Very berry

The ‘Kindness’ from the Aphrodite scented candles collection, has a fragrance that is a mix of berries, red wine, brown sugar among other scents.

Marble finish

A set of four rose pillar candles with a marble finish in the scent of pressed roses.

Layered scents

In a complete black holder set with geometric designs, this Lesquendieu candle is layered with different smells. Its top notes are bergamot and orange, complemented with softer scents of ciste, leather and cinnamon, and base notes of amber, musk and vanilla.

Green tea aroma

This Silver moon tea scented candle in a black container smells like green tea and berries.

Handmade

The Marloe Marloe candle is set in a handmade model using a ceramic pot as its base. It’s fragrance is a mix of amber and leather, with a wick made of wood instead of thread.

Gold and black

The Rove Metal scented candles is a set of two candles. The gold one has the fragrance of cardamom, vanilla and patchouli. The black one’s fragrance is a mix of grapefruit, ylang ylang and vetiver.

Sea scented

The Vezo Betany Scented candle from the Baobab Collection has a scent dominated by sea salt. It comes in a holder with hand crocheted fish motifs done with raffa threads following the form of the Madagascar island culture.

Lion etching

The Lladro redwood fire scented candle is set in an emerald container with gold inlay. It has an etching of a lion on it.