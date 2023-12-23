17 days trapped in a tunnel

It is afternoon when I reach Harinakhali village in West Bengal. It is a two-hour drive from Kolkata. The fields in the village stretch all the way to the horizon. My cab passes by clusters of houses, some partially constructed. And then I come across a few men on bicycles, goats in twos and threes, occasional bikers, elderly people idling on the roadside, and temples. Souvik Pakhira, whom I have come to meet, is sitting doing nothing. He has been told to rest for two months.