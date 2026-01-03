2 experiments using oil

<p><strong>Lava lamp experiment</strong></p>.<p><strong>Ingredients</strong></p>.<p>*1 transparent glass or jar</p>.<p>*Water</p>.<p>*Cooking oil</p>.<p>*Food colouring</p>.<p>*1 antacid tablet</p>.<p><strong>Method</strong></p>.<p>*Fill the glass about one-quarter with water. Slowly pour cooking oil into the glass until it is almost full. Let the oil and water settle into separate layers.</p>.<p>*Add a few drops of food colouring. The colour will pass through the oil and mix with the water.</p>.<p>*Break the effervescent tablet into small pieces.</p>.<p>*Drop one piece into the glass and watch the colour rise and fall and move around like in a lava lamp.</p>.<p><strong>What happened? </strong></p>.<p>The tablet released gas that lifted the coloured water through the oil, and when the gas escaped, the colour blobs sank back down.</p>.<p><strong>Raisins afloat</strong></p>.<p><strong>Ingredients</strong></p>.<p>*2 transparent glasses/jars</p>.<p>*Water</p>.<p>*Cooking oil</p>.<p>*A handful of raisins</p>.<p><strong>Method</strong></p>.<p>*Fill one glass with water.</p>.<p>*Fill the second glass with cooking oil.</p>.<p>*Drop a few raisins into each glass.</p>.<p>*Observe the two glasses for the next few minutes. You will notice that the raisins will sink in water but float or move slowly in oil.</p>.<p><strong>What happened?</strong></p>.<p>Oil and water have different densities. Oil is thicker and lighter than water, which allows the raisins to float more easily.</p>