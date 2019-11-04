5 upcoming smartphones to look out for in November 2019

2019 is coming to a close, and the rumor mills are churning in the tech world. Many companies have yet to launch some of their newest smartphones, and leaks and launch dates are being released every week. We've compiled a list of 5 smartphones that are either set for an official launch this month or are rumored to be released in the market soon.

Honor V30 and Honor V30 Pro

While Huawei's ban in the United States still remains, the Chinese tech giant has driven ahead in its domestic market, announcing the launch of their first 5G capable devices close on the heels of China's 5G services launch. Honor President, Zhao Ming, has officially confirmed the November launch of the Honor V30, which would be capable of supporting both non-standalone and standalone 5G standards, the first phone to do so. However the president made no mention of the other rumored model, the V30 Pro, which leaked renders and specifications revealed slightly more powerful hardware than the V30.

Both devices are to be powered by the proprietary Kirin 990 5G chip, which is based on TSMC's 7nm+ process node that utilizes EUV for better power efficiency, as opposed to the older Kirin 990 with a standard 7nm design. The V30 is expected to have a hole punch LCD display, a single front camera and a 60-megapixel primary sensor housed in a triple camera setup on the rear, with a 4000 mAh battery having support for 22.5 W SuperCharge fast-charging. On the other hand, the V30 Pro might feature a quad rear camera setup, a dual front camera, an OLED hole-punch display, and a 4200 mAh battery with support for 40 W SuperCharge fast-charging and 15 W wireless charging.

The Honor V30 is positioned as the successor to last year's Honor V20 (View 20), and will probably be launched as the View 30 in global markets, with Indian availability yet to be announced.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T

Xiaomi's upcoming addition to the Redmi Note 8 series, the Note 8T, had recently been seen in Taiwan's NCC certification listing, which confirmed that this already leaked smartphone is indeed set to launch in the market soon. First spotted by Dealntech, the NCC listing allegedly reiterates some of the previously leaked specifications of the device, like the support for NFC, and USB -C 18 W charging support. Earlier, information stickers on leaked live images and renders of the device had also mentioned a 6.3-inch FHD+ dewdrop display protected by Gorilla Glass 5, a 4000 mAh battery, and a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup identical to the Redmi Note 8.



Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series (DH Photo/ Rohit KVN)



The device has now been listed for sale on a Spanish website, Powerplanetonline, even before its official release. Two variants have been put up - one priced at 179.99 Euros, with a RAM of 3 gigabytes and storage of 32 gigabytes, and another priced at 198.99 Euros, with a 4 gigabyte RAM and 64 gigabytes of internal memory. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 is mentioned as the processor, and tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has claimed that a third variant with 4 gigabytes of RAM and 128 gigabytes of storage will also be released.

The Redmi Note 8T is evidently aimed at occupying the space between the Note 8 and the Note 8 Pro, with the NFC feature making it more useful for the global market. It is expected to be officially launched within this month.

Realme 5S

The Realme 5S is an upcoming budget smartphone that is most probably going to be priced below the present Realme 5, which when released a few months ago was the first budget quad-camera smartphone.

Although the phone has not been released yet, Nashville Chatter spotted an unnamed Realme smartphone with the model number RMX1925 in the Bureau of Indian Standards certification listing, as well as in Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission certification listing. Since the device has already been certified, a launch date can be expected within this month. The phone has not been leaked and so specifications have not been confirmed, but the hardware can be expected to be very similar to the Realme 5, with a quad-camera setup, a 5000 mAh battery, Gorilla Glass protection, and a large drop notched display, albeit with a slightly downgraded processor from the Snapdragon 665.

As the phone has been certified in both India and Thailand, the phone could see a launch in either of these countries before the end of the month.

Moto One Hyper

The Moto One Hyper is set to be Motorola's first pop-up selfie camera smartphone, with a potential launch very soon as the device has already passed the NBTC certification in Thailand. The device is a part of the company's Moto One series of smartphones, and while the listing doesn't mention much beyond the fact that the phone supported 4G, but earlier leaks and renders revealed that the phone would have an all-screen 6.39 inch LCD panel with an FHD+ resolution and a 32 megapixel pop-up selfie camera. Like the other recent phones from Motorola, the One Hyper is rumored to be a mid-range offering powered by the Snapdragon 675, 4 gigabytes of RAM and with 128 gigabytes of storage and a 3,600 mAh battery with support for fast charging via USB-C.

Even though the launch date for the Moto One Hyper is yet to be announced, Motorola has a big upcoming event on the 13th of November where they are expected to launch the folding screen Moto Razr, where the One Hyper might get a mention or even an official launch.

Mi CC9 Pro/Mi Note 10

Yesterday, Xiaomi finally confirmed the rumors, announcing via Twitter that the Mi Note 10 would be launched in Spain on the 6th of November, 2019. Contrary to most speculation however, it is this device, and not the so-called Mi A3 Pro, that is most likely to be the global variant of the CC9 Pro set to launch in China tomorrow.

Xiaomi has also shared quite a few teasers about the phone's 108-megapixel primary camera sensor with 10x hybrid zoom and 50x digital zoom capabilities, as well as the penta camera setup on the rear with the 108 MP camera, a 12 MP secondary sensor for better portrait shots, a 5 MP sensor for the 50x zoom, a 20 MP sensor for ultrawide shots and a 2 MP sensor for macro shots. With this many sensors, the camera performance of this smartphone can be expected to be one of the best in its class.

Since the camera setup in the CC9 Pro is near identical to the one teased for the Mi Note 10, the rest of the Note's hardware can be expected to follow suit. That would mean the Note 10 will have a 6.47-inch FHD+ AMOLED drop notch screen, with what Xiaomi claims is the world's first ultra-thin in-display fingerprint scanner, NFC support, Hi-Res Audio support, a 5260 mAh battery with support for 30 W fast charging via USB-C, and 6 to 12 gigabytes of RAM. Internally, rumours suggest that the Note 10 will run the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, an upgrade of the 730 chip found in the Redmi K20.

The availability of the Mi Note 10 in India is expected to be announced later this month.