A fruitful expedition through Lakkur 

I returned home after enjoying the cool breeze from the lake waters, getting baked in the hot sun and fully drenched in the downpour, all in a span of a few hours. It was worth spotting so many hero stones and shaasnaas within a short distance of 5-6 km. The wonderful hill on the northern side, visible throughout my odyssey in the lush green fields of Lakkur, Madenahalli, Nijagal Kempohalli and Karimanne, appeared to be inviting me for another trek, beckoning me to discover more treats