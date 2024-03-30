A rare disease and a family’s story

Expenses on a rare disease journey are incremental and we were paying for sudden hospitalisations, upgrading the ICU setup at home, and buying bigger wheelchairs. I have spent upwards of Rs 4 crore, and borrowed as much from family and friends, telling them upfront I may never be able to repay them. A friend transferred Rs 10,000 every month for a year. One of Sharada’s friends in the US saved up every month and sent us a lump sum once a year until Nidhi’s passing. She also mobilised tens of lakhs by way of donations from Kannada Sanghas abroad. On two occasions, I received Rs 2 lakh from a stranger. A builder waived Rs 15 lakh I owed him as part of a flat I had purchased from him. Doctors gave a 50 per cent discount on treatments and even donated money.