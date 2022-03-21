A toast to the good brew

Until the early 2000s, coffee was seen as an export commodity in India—as is the norm in many producing countries. What has shifted since then? Aside from dedicated cafes and spaces that have allowed people to broaden their coffee horizons, travellers have brought back their experiences and expectations with the brew.

"India has a unique opportunity as a producer of coffee and to also present the craft of brewing and savouring to consumers," says Sherri Johns, Portland-based coffee sensei who is also the Head Judge of Gems of Araku and was on the board of the SCA (Specialty Coffee Association). This global non-profit, membership-based organisation for coffee professionals has core offices in the US and Europe, but is present worldwide.

Johns was in India to conduct the SCA's certificate programs at the ARAKU World Specialty Coffee Academy (AWSCA), India's first accredited SCA premier training campus at Bengaluru. It's a coffee training academy, which follows guidelines by the SCA.

What is specialty coffee?

Specialty coffee is the highest grade of hand-picked coffee available, scoring over 80 points on a 100-point scale and with no more than five defects per 350g. Standards are set by the SCA (Specialty Coffee Association) at every stage.



Coffee sensei Sherri Johns enjoys a cuppa.



Is the Indian coffee industry ready?

Johns feels that the Indian specialty coffee industry is moving forward quickly, with a growing demand for quality.

"Consumers are reacting positively to the growth and are more sophisticated in their coffee choices—in flavour profiles, roast style, and brewing methods."

She believes that the Indian consumer today wants better coffee quality, and looks for ethical brands to support and engage with. This means the coffee should be sustainably-grown, organic, fairly traded, and transparent along the value chain.

For Johns, sustainability is a simple term that addresses three key factors – sustaining an economy, the environment, and society at large.

What does the AWSCA do?

The AWSCA offers a range of education courses such as introduction to coffee, barista training and sensory skills at different levels—foundation, intermediate and professional. Coffee enthusiasts, budding baristas and professionals who wish to advance their coffee knowledge and careers will benefit from participating in these highly-specialized courses.

"The courses range anywhere from 1-3 days, while we also have Coffee 101s, that are two-hour sessions and not as intense as some of the SCA-certified courses," said Johns. As the market becomes saturated, consumers want more sophistication. They're going to try something different every day. I think the nature of the business is that it's going to keep expanding."

The AWSCA has got SCA-certified trainers to teach the courses. All courses are small groups for a better, more hands-on learning experience, taught by ARAKU's lead baristas and master roaster.

"I think young baristas can use the certifications to take to other cafes. Remember, you're only as good as your last drink! Not every country has the seed to cup advantage, so baristas play an important role in representing their country in every cup."

Neeti Jaychander is a journalist, writer and lecturer based in Chennai, India.

