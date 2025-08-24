Shraddha Kapoor's LinkedIn account flagged as fake

<p>New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor appealed to LinkedIn after she was unable to use her account as it was flagged as fake.</p>.<p>The 38-year-old actor, whose last on-screen appearance was in horror comedy "Stree 2", shared a note on her Insatagram story on Saturday. Tagging the networking platform, Kapoor said she has been facing issues, while making a profile on the site.</p>.<p>"Dear LinkedIn @linkedin_in, I’m not being able to use my own account because LinkedIn thinks it’s fake. Can someone please help me," she wrote.</p>.<p>"Account is made, premium and verified but no one else can see it. Want to start sharing my entrepreneurial journey, getting an account itself has become a jouney," the actor added.</p>.Birthday Special: Shraddha Kapoor’s top 5 powerful dialogues.<p>The "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar" serves as the co-founder and brand ambassador the jewelry brand Palmonas. The brand was founded in 2022.</p>.<p>Kapoor's last film "Stree 2" released on August 15, 2024 and emerged as a hit at the box office.</p>.<p>Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film also featured Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana. It was a sequel to the 2018 film "Stree". The makers have also announced the third part of the franchise, which is slated to release in 2027. </p>