Airtel Black premium subscription plan launched in India

Popular cellular network service provider Airtel on July 2 launched the new premium Black subscription plan in India.

Airtel Black plan comes with a lucrative subscription bundle offering Fiber broadband internet, DTH (Direct To Home) satellite cable, and mobile connection for the family. All three will be offered in the single plan so that customers have to worry about paying separately for each service availed.

The company is offering four monthly tariff plans-- Rs 2,099, Rs 1,598 and Rs 1,349 and Rs 998.

If the customer subscribes to the premium Rs 2,099 plan, they are entitled to get three postpaid mobile connections, one Fiber internet, and one DTH service.

Similarly, Rs 1,598 plan will offer two postpaid mobile connections and one Fiber internet service. On the other hand, for Rs 1,349, you can avail three postpaid mobile connections and one DTH.

Whereas, Rs 998 offers two postpaid mobile connections and one DTH service. For all plans that offer DTH service, Airtel will not charge fees for the set-top box and the installation.

If the subscribers are not interested in the pre-set plans, they will be offered the option to customise the bundle as per their needs.

Furthermore, Airtel Black offers a special Customer Care number with a dedicated team of relationship managers, and priority resolution of faults and issues.

Interested customers can find Airtel Black tariff plans on the Airtel Thank app to make their own plans by bundling their existing services. Or else, they can visit the Airtel store nearby and Airtel teams will help get on to Airtel Black.

