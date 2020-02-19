All-in-one Microsoft Office app comes to Google Play store

All-in-one Microsoft Office app was first announced in November 2019 and it finally available to the Android phones

As the name suggests, the new Microsoft Office app offers all top services such as PowerPoint Presentation, Excel, and more under one roof for easy access and editing of documents.

With Office Lens, the mobile user can easily find documents on OneDrive cloud storage. Also, Android phone owners can also create PDFs from photos or Word, Excel, and PowerPoint documents on the go, sign PDFS with fingerprint sensor (provided the phone has the required hardware) and read QR codes to open a link to a document.

There are a couple of notable mobile-centric features. Users can just snap a picture of a document and turn it into an editable Word file with the press of a button.

Also, transform a picture of a table into an Excel spreadsheet so the user can work with the data.

For additional services, people have to make in-app purchases on the Microsoft Office app. It is compatible with phones running Android 6.0 and later versions.

There is no official word on when the all-in-one Microsoft Office app will be made available for Apple Devices. As of now, it is available via preview version, but for limited people.

Check out the Microsoft Office demo video:

