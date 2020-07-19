All you need to know about Amazon Apple Days sale

“Apple Days” is a sale on Apple products on the e-commerce website, Amazon. The sale began on 18th July and would go on till 25th July. Customers will be able to avail discounts on a series of products, ranging from the iPhone 11 series to the Apple watch.

An iPhone 11 (64 GB) will be Rs 4,400 cheaper and priced at Rs 63,900 while an additional discount of Rs 4,000 on the purchase of iPhone 11 Pro and Pro max can be availed by users of the HDFC debit and credit cards.

The iPad will be Rs 5,000 cheaper while the MacBook will cost Rs 7,000 less for those using the aforementioned cards.

The Apple watch - series 4 (44 mm) would be available for Rs 45,990 as compared to the original markup of Rs 52,900.

Apple accessories such as keyboards, cables, power adapters would also be available for the sale. The ongoing sale also has no cost EMI offers and exchange offers.

The launch of iPhone 12 is expected by September 2020. However, it could be delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The iPhone 12 is rumoured to support 5G connectivity. Ear pods would not be made available with the phone, as Apple pushes its wireless bluetooth earbuds - AirPods.