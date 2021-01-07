Amazon building radar-based sleep apnea tracker

Amazon has made big strides in the Internet of Things (IoT) with smart speakers. In late August 2020, it forayed into the smart fitness band segment with the launch of 'Halo'.

Now, the American technology major is working on the state-of-the-art radar technology under project 'Brahms' that can detect sleep apnea, reported Business Insider.

The interesting thing about Amazon's new tech is that the user doesn't have to wear anything. The device comes with a standing hexagonal pad connected to a metal wire base and can be placed on a bed stand nearby. It's advanced millimeter-wave radar sensors can detect the slightest of breathing discomfort, and record and notify the concerned person.

Also, Amazon research experts plan to incorporate machine learning and cloud tech to further improve the test model, so that it can recognise other medical conditions beyond sleep apnea.

There is no word on when Amazon's new sleep apnea detector radar device will arrive in the market.

However, we can expect Halo to launch in wider global regions in the coming months.

For the uninitiated, Amazon Halo is not like any other smartwatch or a fitness tracker we see in the market. It has no display as such but comes with loads of sensors including an accelerometer, a temperature sensor, a heart rate monitor, two microphones (with a button to turn on/off), an LED indicator light and others to track body movements, voice, body fat and more.



Amazon Halo Band is also water-resistant for all-day wear. The battery can last up to seven days and fully charges in under 90 minutes.

Notable aspects of the Halo band are that it can give accurate calorie count and a special award system, wherein it gives more points for running compared to walking. The baseline goal of 150 activity points is set and measured weekly. This apparently will make the user toil harder, in the long run, improve the health. Also, it can track body fat as well.

