Amazon Echo Show 8 smart speaker with display debuts in India

After launching the Echo Show 5 smart speaker, Amazon has released bigger and better Echo Show 8 series in India.

The new Echo Show 8 comes with 8.0-inch HD display and does everything any Echo smart speaker can do. With a large display, it is a worthy compact kitchen TV, where users can just ask for recipe and step-by-step procedure and start cooking.

Also, people can use to play music with lyrics, read news or display latest movie trailers and watch popular TVs and movies while they cook. Just have to say-- Alexa to activate the device and it will the perform the task you want. It promises to offer clear sound with 2.0-inch (52 mm) neodymium speakers with passive bass radiator.

Consumers get access to Amazon Prime Music and watch the latest TV shows on Amazon Prime Video. If you happen to have subscription to third-party services such as Apple Music, YouTube, Hungama Music, JioSaavn, Gaana, and TuneIn, you can link the accounts easily without any additional cost.

Additionally, parents can allow children to fun skills like Chu Chu TV, Chhota Bheem, and more on Echo Show 8.

Also, it has 1MP camera with built-in shutter. Users can physically turn off camera and mics (four) for privacy.

With camera feature, consumers can do video chatting from Echo Show 8 either via Skype or Alexa app on phone (both iOS-based iPhone and Android phone).

In India, Alexa now understand pure Hindi and also Hinglish (mix of both English and Hindi commands). Amazon has plans to offer more regional languages such as Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and others in coming years. Customers can also chip in to help Alexa understand your mother language by installing 'Cleo' skill.



Echo Show 8 (Credit: Amazon)



Amazon's new Echo Show 8 costs Rs 12,999, but consumers can claim Rs 4,000 if they pre-order for limited period. It is slated to go on sale on Februrary 26.

