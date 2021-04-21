Amazon Fire TV Cube (2nd gen) launched in India

American technology major Amazon on Wednesday (April 21) launched the new Fire TV Cube (2nd gen) in India.

The new Amazon Fire TV Cube comes in a compact cuboid structure. It is a powerful smart speaker-cum-streaming device.

Inside, it comes with a Hexa-core processor and promises to offer a fast, fluid experience. It supports Dolby Vision, 4K Ultra HD content at up to 60 frames per second, and also offers audio clarity of Dolby Atmos. In supports HDR 10+ content on Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv, Voot, and others.

Also, customers can use voice commands to ask digital assistant Alexa to control the entertainment system including compatible TV, Set-Top Box, Smart Home devices, A/V receivers, etc.

It boasts far-field voice recognition technology, eight microphones, and advanced beamforming technology. With combined technology and hardware, it can combine signals from the individual microphones to suppress noise, reverberation, content currently playing, and even competing speech to make sure Alexa clearly hears the user's request when placed next to the TV.



The new Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen) launched in India. Credit: Amazon



The Fire TV Cube uses multi-directional infrared technology, cloud-based protocols, and HDMI CEC, that when combined with Alexa, lets the user control any of the compatible TV, sound bar, A/V receiver, cable, select set-top boxes, as well as other smart home devices.

Also, Fire TV Cube lets dim the lights, check the weather, listen to the news, and more—even with the TV off with the built-in speaker.

Amazon is promising that the new Fire TV Cube will get more features in the future with the new software update.

Fire TV Cube's retail box comes with an Ethernet adapter, Alexa Voice Remote, and IR extender cable. It is available for purchase for Rs 12,999 on Amazon and select Croma and Reliance outlets. To connect Fire TV Cube, customers can purchase an HDMI cable separately, which is available at no extra cost along with the device as an introductory offer.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.