Amazon launches Alexa-powered Smart Plug

American technology giant Amazon on Wednesday (September 16) launched the Smart Plug in India.

Amazon's Smart Plug is said to be developed exclusively for the Indian market and comes with a 3-pin socket design, 6A power rating and a state retention feature, which ensures that appliances go back to their last state (on/off) in case of a power outage and resumption.

Amazon Smart Plug supports most of the kitchen and home appliances in India including such as lamps, table fans, electric kettle, room coolers, televisions, mobile chargers, air-purifiers, soundbars, etc. With the Amazon Smart Plug, customers can add smart control to their existing appliances by pairing the smart plug with a compatible Alexa device (like Echo smart speakers) for hands free voice control.

Here's how to set-up Amazon Smart Plug:

The user just has to plug the device into an electrical socket and open the Alexa app to add a new device and follow the instructions. It is expected to take just a few minutes to set-up and good to go.

Once connected, customers can ask Alexa on any Echo, Fire TV or Alexa built-in device or the Alexa app to turn on/off the power.

For instance, just ask, 'Alexa, turn off the fan' or 'Alexa, turn on mosquito repellant'.



Amazon Smart Plug. Credit: Amazon



Another notable aspect is that users sitting in the office can remotely turn on or off the home appliance such as a geyser or television (to control screen time of children) or an AC at home via Amazon Alexa mobile app.

Amazon Smart Plug costs Rs 1,999 on its official e-commerce site and also at brick-and-mortar Amazon kiosks in Mumbai and Bangalore as well as in select Croma and Reliance Digital outlets. It can also be bought for Rs 999 when purchased as part of the bundle with Echo Dot.

