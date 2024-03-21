Amidst painted feathers at Kokkarebellur 

People of Kokkarebellur believe that it is their duty to care for and protect the birds that nest on the trees in their backyard. Their children are also sensitised to carry on this tradition. Agriculture, the primary source of livelihood in the village, has flourished due to the use of guano, organic manure prepared out of bird droppings. Nutrient-rich bird droppings are allowed to accumulate in pits dug under the trees, and are mixed with silt before application in the fields.