Android 10: These Xiaomi phones will get MIUI 11 update

Chinese consumer electronics major Xiaomi has announced to roll-out the latest Android 10-based MIUI 11 update to several devices in October 2019.

Xiaomi has confirmed to release MIUI 11 in three stages after public beta testing starting today September 27.

List of devices eligible to get MIUI 11:

In the first phase (from mid-October), Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi 9 Explorer, Mi 9 SE, Mi Mix 3, Mi Mix 2S, Mi 8, Mi 8 Youth, Mi 8 Explorer Edition, Mi 8 (with in-display fingerprint edition), Mi 8 SE, Mi Max 3, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition, Redmi K20, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and the Redmi 7 (review) will get the MIUI 11 update.

In the second round (late October 2019), the company will bring the MIUI 11 to the Mi 9 Pro 5G, Mi CC 9, Mi CC 9 Meitu Custom Edition, Mi CC 9e, Mi MIX 2, Mi Note3, Mi 6, Mi 6X, Redmi 7A(review), Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, and the Redmi S2.

In the third phase (early November 2019), the new MIUI 11 will be deployed to the Mi Mix, Mi 5S, Mi 5S Plus, Mi 5X, Mi 5C, Mi Note2, Mi Play, Mi Max 2, Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi 5 Plus, Redmi 5, Redmi 5A, Redmi 4X, and the Redmi Note 5A.

However, MIUI 11 roll-out will be initially limited to the China region. The company is expected to announce details for MIUI 11 global version soon.

Poco India head, C Manmohan has confirmed that the Poco F1 will get Android 10-based MIUI 11 in India in coming months.

Xiaomi MIUI 11: Key features you should know

Refreshing new ambient display: Xaomi is bringing new dynamic themes with reflective lighting,wave-point dial that expresses the mathematical rhythm, the original still patterns bloom on the screen. Also, it will be introducing Breathing light effect: let the whole screen breathe. Notification can now be shown as an animation when the display is off. With the new AOD (Always-On Display) feature, you can even personalize the lock screen with favorite slogans or any texts you want. The customizations include the words, text color, alignment and text size.

New font designs: MIUI 11 is touted to bring the world’s first dynamic font scaling feature. The company claims that text weight can be adjusted based on the content level and the importance of bold, to make the reading experience more extreme.



Ambient Display features coming in the MIUI 11 (Picture Credit: Official Mi Community blog)



Natural sound system: The company is improving the natural ringtones first introduced in the MIUI 10. With the new update, Xiaomi phone users can directly select the sounds of nature to write a melody. There will different elements for all seven days a week offering different dynamic alarm to wake you up in the morning. Also, it is capable of changing throughout the day, perfectly integrated into the environment.



Natural Sound system (Picture Credit: Official Mi Community Blog)



Work-Life balance: The new MIUI 11 brings Mi Work suite. It offers cross-platform file sharing, large document transfer between multiple devices, smart screencast, and wireless printing. The new MIUI 11 also introduces the Mi-Go suite, a smart travel assistant.

Power saver feature: MIUI 11 brings extreme power saving mode", which enables a standby time of up to 24 hours with only five percent battery life. It restricts most power-consuming features and decreases the device's performance in order to leave basic functionality (e.g. calls, SMS and connecting to the net) available as long as possible.

Cross-platform file sharing feature: In August 2019, Xiaomi announced a partnership with Oppo, Vivo, and Realme to offer an exclusive file sharing app for faster transfer between their branded phones. It will work similarly to Apple AirDrop and supports numerous file formats such as video, audio music, photos and documents in the form of PDFs and other types. If the official Weibo account of Xiaomi's MIUI handle is to be believed, it supports up to 20MBps peak speed.

However, this feature will be limited to select Xiaomi phones with Android P and above (excluding Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi 7A, Redmi 7, Redmi S2).

New Document viewing experience: The new MIUI 11 brings Professional Document Viewer. Android's first support for mainstream document thumbnails makes it as intuitive and efficient as browsing a file on your computer. It can be noted that the documents generated by the third-party application need to be actively updated to the system media library for viewing. This function is only supported for Android P and above versions. supported document formats include--.doc, .docx, .ppt, .pptx, .xls, .xlsx, .pdf, .wps, .txt, etc.

All-round Projections: With this, Xiaomi phone users can cast videos, games, documents, apps to more than 300 TVs.

This function is only supported on Android P and later versions. For some Android O version phones, this function only supports some Xiaomi TVs and needs to be upgraded to the TV side "wireless display" to the latest version.

Whereas non-Mi TV is provided by the music broadcast screen. In some TVs, the Miracast function needs to be manually opened to complete the screencast, and the application content is provided by the Keep App. Most importantly, the casting allows the device owner to hide personal items (messages and calls) to keep all sensitive things private.

Wireless printing: Once updated with the MIUI 10, Xiaomi phone users can print photos and documents wirelessly on printers (more than 2000 models in the market).

New Photos app: This will arrange all the photos in the relevant sections for access and the interface will be improved to shows best photos on top and also thanks to Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithm, the app can automatically organise pictures based on the type of acquaintances of the phone users.

Family Guard: This feature lets the device owner track the live location of their family members as well as set time restraints on app usage. To do this, the parent must activate the Family Guardian on both his/her and the family member's smartphones. Once enabled, the administrator can access the GPS gadget data and can see at any time where the child or senior citizens is located. This feature also encourages spouse tracking, which is a bit awkward and may strain relations between the husband and the wife.

Children's Space: it features several educational and entertainment apps designed for kids. Parents will have the option to customize app access and the duration of use.

SOS Emergency and Earthquake alert: With the new MIUI 11, Xiaomi is bringing safety feature that allows the user to share their location with loved ones during an emergency situation. Also, Xiaomi also claims that the device owners will also get natural disaster warning notifications for people to escape from the earthquake.

Other notable features coming in the MIUI 11 is the Game Turbo to improve the gaming experience, enhanced security features, Quick Reply to faster response with pre-created text to message, the addition of 10,000 new themes to improve the interface visually, enhanced auto-fill password, better calender app and more.

