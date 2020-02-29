Android 11 developer preview is here: Key features you should know

For the past several years, Google usually released Android preview software to developers during the annual I/O event in the second quarter (April-June). But, this time, the search engine surprised everyone by rolling out the preview firmware in mid-February.

As per several registered developers, Android 11 comes with several improvements over the Android 10 in terms of security, compatibility with various screen types of the mobiles and more.

Here are the key features of Android 11 you should know

Pinhole and waterfall screens: With Android 11, new phones with pin-hole or waterfall display will let the mobile app use the entire screen including the edges, with insets to help the user manage interaction near the edges.

Dedicated conversations section in the notification shade: With Android 11, users can instantly find their ongoing conversations with people in their favorite apps.

Bubbles: Google is bringing new Bubbles feature for its Message. It says Bubbles is developed to keep conversations in view and accessible while multi-tasking on the phones

Insert images into notification replies: If an app supports image copy/paste, users will be able to let users insert assets directly into notification inline replies to enable richer communication as well as in the app itself. As part of DP1 - the user will see image copy support in Chrome and image paste support via Gboard clipboard.

User privacy security: With Android 11, the device owner will have more power to grant permission to apps, which seek access to personal data like phone call log details, messages and photos.

Security update: In Android 11, Google plans to extend Android’s defense-in-depth strategies to more areas of the platform and added new features and APIs for apps. And most importantly, Google wants to make sure monthly security patches reach more devices, building more protections into the latest platform.

One-time permission: For the most sensitive types of data - not just location but also for the device microphone and camera - users can now grant temporary access through one-time permission. This permission means that apps can access the data until the user moves away from the app, and they must then request permission again for the next access.

More Air gesture support: With most phones (including Pixel 4) supporting hand gestures controls, Google's new Android 11 will be able offer options to control music tracks, ignore calls in new phones coming in 2020 and beyond.

Scoped storage: With Android 11, Google promises to offer better protection to the app and user data on external storage, and also make app data migration process less cumbersome.

However, the Developer Preview of the Android 11 is available only to Google-branded device-- Pixel 2 / 2 XL, Pixel 3 / 3 XL, Pixel 3a / 3a XL, or Pixel 4 / 4 XL device. Interested programmers can download it from the company's official Android developer website (here), directly to their PC and side-load the software to their phone.

