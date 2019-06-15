Android Q: These 9 Xiaomi phones to get MIUI 11 in 2019

Though Xiaomi is often credited for offering software update support for old devices, it has always been very slow in deploying the firmware. Now, it seems like the Chinese company is keen to offer Android Q soon after Google releases it to the Pixel series and Android One phones in the second half of 2019.

As per the official MIUI community forum, Xiaomi is slated to release Android Q to nine devices-- Redmi K20 Pro, K20, Mi 9, Mi 9 SE, Mi 8, Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint Edition, Mi 8 Explorer Edition, Mi Mix 3 and Mix 2S-- before the end of 2019.

In 2020, it plans to bring the Android Q-based MIUI 11 to Redmi Note 7 Pro and the generic Note 7 model. It can be noted, this is a preliminary list and the company is expected to add more devices in coming months.

If previous release pattern is taken as any indication, devices launched in 2017 will probably get the Android Pie successor, provided they have no hardware limitations. Sub-Rs 10,000 category-based Redmi 5 series phones may not get Android Q.



Redmi K20 Pro; Picture credit: Xiaomi



As of now, Xiaomi is already commenced Android Q beta testing on three devices-- Redmi K2 Pro, Mi 9 and Mi Mix 3 5G edition in China. So, we expect the company to take a little over two months before releasing the final version to the public, probably in September 2019.

With Android Q, Google is bringing new Project Mainline, so that it can update core OS components to the devices without a full OS update.

Also read: Complete list of devices eligible for Google's Android Q

This is probably why Xiaomi and other OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) will be able to optimise Android source-code quickly and release it to their respective devices.

Android Q: Key features you need to know

Google has incorporated numerous new features in the Android Q and also improved existing ones, which were introduced in Android Pie such as Digital well being, full-screen gestures and others.

Android Q's new gesture-based navigation support will allow the user to easily move between multiple apps and fully utilize the bigger screen on an Android Phone.

It also brings the much awaited dark mode, which will not only improves the visual appeal of the interface but also save battery life, as the screen would need less power than the usual normal mode.

Another big thing coming in Android Q is the Live caption feature that will transcribe the video with texts below the screen in real-time on popular YouTube and other multi-media streaming apps.

Android Q also comes with a new Focus Mode, that will ensure device owners get things done without distraction, by selecting the apps they want to stay active and pausing everything they don't.

And to help children and families find a better balance between digital and real life, Google is bringing Family Link part of every device that supports Digital Wellbeing feature, starting with Android Q.

Android Q's Settings has been refurbished and Google has moved the permission option to the top level so the user can find all the important controls in one place.

Also, Android Q arms the user with new permission controls so that he or she can share their location (or not) with apps on their own terms.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.