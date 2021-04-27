Apple brings App Tracking Transparency and more with iOS 14.5 update

Apple released the new iOS 14.5 update to all eligible iPhones. It brings the much-awaited App Tracking Transparency, a critical security feature that now gives more power to device owners to put a stop on apps from tracking and storing user information.

For years, apps used to create an IDFA (Identifier for Advertisers), wherein they link a phone user with data points such as mobile ID, browsing history, age, relationship status, location, and others. Also, they not only tracked users on their own apps, but also monitor user activities on other third-party apps and websites.

With such information, they flood them with targeted ads on the phone's screen.

Big companies such as Facebook, Google, Amazon, and others always posted complicated terms and conditions that made users lose interest mid-way and just scroll down press the accept button. For long, users never knew that the app despite offering free services such as quick news feed portal and products on apps were themselves had become a product.

Most of the firms used the user profile to market their products and also sell the information to the highest bidder such as data brokers, who again sell to their clients.

Now, with the latest iOS 14.5 update, users will get prompts on the mobile screen, whenever they open the app and allows users to permanently block them from tracking and storing user data.



The new iOS 14.5 update released. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Besides the App Tracking Transparency, iOS 14.5 brings new features including support for AirTag to keep track of household items using Find My app, more diverse voice options for Siri, Smart Data Mode improvements for the iPhone 12 series, and many more.

Furthermore, iOS 14.5 brings new emojis with support for separate skin tones for each individual in all variations of the couple kissing emoji and couple with heart emoji, new face emojis, heart emojis, a woman with a beard emoji, and more. The same features are coming with iPadOS 14.5 for iPads.

Apple also released watchOS 7.4, which brings new features. Users will be able to unlock the iPhone X and later with Apple Watch Series 3 and later when you attempt to use Face ID while wearing a face mask.

Here's how to instal iOS 14.5/iPadOS 14.5 update on your iPhone/iPad/iPod Touch:

Via OTA (Over-The-Air)

Prerequisite: Users' who want to install the update directly onto the device through OTA, make sure there is enough storage space and the device should have more than 50% battery life, before initiating the download of the new iOS update.

Step 1: Settings >> General >> Software update

Watch Apple's new video on App Tracking Transparency feature:

;

Via manual installation through Apple iTunes

Prerequisite: Make sure to back up your iPhone/iPad with either iCloud or via iTunes before initiating the download procedure. Also, your PC must have the latest version of the iTunes app. If not, Go to About and then Check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.

Step 1: Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.

Step 2: Insert your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch if it isn't already.

Step 3: Tap on the iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch in the top left navigation.

Step 4: Tap on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device and alternately you can click restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.

Step 5: An update should be recognized, click on Download and Update in the popup menu and agree to the terms or conditions.

Step 6: Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted in order to continue with the upgrade.

The new watchOS 7.4 released. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Here's how to install watchOS 7.4 update on your Apple Watch:

Step 1: Open your iPhone >> Go to Watch app >> tap General>> Software Update>> check for the update

Step 2: You will get a prompt to download and install >> accept it

Step 3: Once accepted, it will take a few minutes to download and initiate the installation procedure.

Note: Make sure the Apple Watch is on the Charging pad during the entire installation procedure and also make sure it is near the companion iPhone connected to Wi-Fi.

Step 4: Follow the instruction as displayed on the screen and you are good to go.