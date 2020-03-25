Apple iOS 13.4, iPadOS 13.4 update: Brings bug-fixes, new memojis, trackpad support and more to iPhone, iPad

After weeks of beta testing, Apple has finally released the new iOS 13.4 and the iPadOS 13.4 to all eligible iPhones. The new iOS 13.4 is a major update and comes with a new set of Memoji stickers (for select models only), iCloud Drive folder sharing from the Files app in addition to bug fixes and improvements.

As far as the iPadOS 13.4 is concerned, it brings much-needed support for mouse and trackpad with iPad for greater precision and navigating the system with Multi-Touch gestures. The rest of the features and bug-fixes are the same as the iOS 13.4.

The iOS 13.4 is available to iPhone 6S, 6S Plus, iPhone 7, 7 Plus, iPhone 8, 8 Plus, iPhone X, XR, XS, and XS Max. On the other hand, iPadOS 13.4 is available to the iPad Air 2 and later, all iPad Pro models, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 4 and later variants.

Depending on the iPhone or iPad model, the software varies in size and also some features may not be available in all regions or on all Apple devices.

Apple iOS 13.4 official change-log:

Memoji

* The iOS 13.4 brings nine new Memoji stickers, including Smiling Face with Hearts, Hands Pressed Together and Party Face

Files

* iCloud Drive folder sharing from the Files app

* Controls to limit access only to people you explicitly invite or grant access to anyone with the folder link

* Permissions to choose who can make changes and upload files and who can only view and download files

Mail

* Always-visible controls to delete, move, reply to or compose a message in conversation view

* Responses to encrypted emails are automatically encrypted when you have configured S/MIME

App Store with Apple Arcade

* Universal Purchase support enables the use of a singular purchase of a participating app across iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, Mac and Apple TV

* Recently played Arcade games appear in the Arcade tab so you can continue playing on iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, Mac and Apple TV

* List view for See All Games

CarPlay

* Third-party navigation app support for the CarPlay Dashboard

* In-call information appears on the CarPlay Dashboard

Augmented Reality

* AR Quick Look supports audio playback in USDZ files

Keyboard

* Predictive typing support for Arabic

Bug-fixes and improvements

* Adds status bar indicator to display when VPN has disconnected on iPhone models with all-screen displays

* Fixes an issue in Camera where the viewfinder may appear as a black screen after launch

* Addresses an issue where Photos may appear to use excess storage

* Resolves an issue in Photos that may prevent sharing an image to Messages if iMessage is disabled

* Fixes an issue in Mail where messages may appear out of order

* Addresses an issue in Mail where the conversation list may display empty rows

* Resolves an issue where Mail may crash when tapping the Share button in Quick Look

* Fixes an issue in Settings where mobile data may incorrectly display as off

* Addresses an issue in Safari where web pages may not be inverted when both Dark Mode and Smart Invert are active

* Resolves an issue where text copied from web content may appear invisible when pasted when Dark Mode is active

* Fixes an issue in Safari where a CAPTCHA tile may display incorrectly

* Addresses an issue where Reminders may not issue new notifications for an overdue recurring reminder until it is marked as completed

* Resolves an issue where Reminders may send notifications for completed reminders

* Fixes an issue where iCloud Drive appears to be available in Pages, Numbers and Keynote even when not signed in

* Addresses an issue in Apple Music where music videos may not stream in high quality

* Resolves an issue where CarPlay may lose its connection in certain vehicles

* Fixes an issue in CarPlay where the view in Maps may move away briefly from the current area

* Addresses an issue in the Home app where tapping an activity notification from a security camera may open a different recording

* Resolves an issue where Shortcuts may not appear when tapping the Share menu from a screenshot

* Improves the Burmese keyboard so punctuation symbols are now accessible from numbers and symbols

Special features coming in iPadOS 13.4 for Apple iPads

Mouse and Trackpad Support

* The iPadOS 13.4 update brings all-new cursor design highlights app icons on the Home screen and Dock and buttons and controls in apps

* Magic Keyboard for iPad support on iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation or later) and iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation or later)

* Magic Mouse, Magic Mouse 2, Magic Trackpad, Magic Trackpad 2, and third-party Bluetooth and USB mouse support

* Multi-Touch gestures on Magic Keyboard for iPad and Magic Trackpad 2 enable you to scroll, swipe between app spaces, go Home, access App Switcher, zoom in or out, tap to click, secondary click (right-click) and swipe between pages

* Multi-Touch gestures on Magic Mouse 2 enable you to scroll, secondary click (right-click) and swipe between pages

Here's how to install iOS 13.4 update to the iPhone and iPad

Via OTA (Over-The-Air)

Prerequisite: Users' who want to install the update directly on to the device through OTA, make sure there is enough storage space and the device should have more than 50% battery life, before initiating the download of the new iOS update.

Step 1: Settings >> General >> Software update

Via manual installation through Apple iTunes

Prerequisite: Make sure to back up your iPhone with either iCloud or via iTunes before initiating the download procedure. Also, your PC must have the latest version of the iTunes app. If not, Go to About and then Check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.

Step 1: Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.

Step 2: Insert your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch if it isn't already.

Step 3: Tap on the iPhone, iPad, or iPod in the top left navigation.

Step 4: Tap on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device and alternately you can click restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.

Step 5: An update should be recognized, click on Download and Update in the popup menu and agree to the terms or conditions.

Step 6: Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted in order to continue with the upgrade.

