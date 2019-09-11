Apple iPhone 11 effect: Old iPhones get price cut

Within hours after the launch of the new iPhone 11 and Pro series, Apple has slashed the price of the older iPhone models across International markets including in India.

The Cupertino-based company has reduced the price by close to Rs 27,000 on older iPhone models. The most popular iPhone XR which had a starting price of Rs 76,900, is now available for just Rs 49,900. The 128GB model can be grabbed for Rs 54,990 against launch price of Rs 81,900. However, the 256GB variant (Rs 91,900) is missing from the list.

The iPhone XS was previously available in three models-- 64GB, 256GB and 512GB-- for Rs 99,900, Rs 1,14,900 and Rs 1,34,900, respectively. Now, only two --64GB and 256GB-are available for Rs 89,900 and Rs 1,03,900, respectively.

The iPhone XS Max is still listed on Apple website, but there is no sign of price details except for the message, it is available at authorised stores. This might mean the device may get shelved once the stock clears.

The original iPhone X is available for prices starting at Rs 91,900. On the other hand, the iPhone 8—64GB and 256GB—model series, which used to cost Rs 59,900 and Rs 74,900, respectively, is available for prices starting at Rs 39,900.

Previously, the iPhone 8 Plus —64GB and 256GB—models used to cost Rs 69,900 and Rs 84,900, respectively. Now, it can be grabbed for as low as Rs 49,900.

The 2016-series iPhone 7—32GB and 128GB—used cost Rs 39,900 and Rs 49,900, respectively. Now, it is available for just Rs 29,900.

Previously, the iPhone 7 Plus—32GB &128GB—models used to cost Rs 49,900 and Rs 59,900, respectively. Now, they can be grabbed for as low as Rs 37,900.

However, older models such as iPhone 6S, 6S Plus, iPhone 6 and the 6 Plus are no longer listed with the price details on Apple India website but will be available at authorised retail shops until stocks last.

