Apple iPhone 9 tipped to debut at Spring Event

Apple's long-rumored iPhone 9 (aka iPhone SE 2) is expected to finally seed the light of the day in late March.

The Cupertino-based company is slated to host Apple Spring event on March 31 and is said to unveil the new iPhone 9 and make it available for purchase as early as April 3 in select global markets, German blog iPhone Ticker reported citing company insider.

Apple iPhone 9: All you need to know

As per the latest reports, the upcoming iPhone 9 is said to look similar to the iPhone XR, Apple's best-seller in the 2018-19 fiscal year in global emerging markets including India.

To cut costs, Apple is said to be using Aluminium-based material for the iPhone 9 casing on the back and it will house a big single-lens camera with true tone LED flash.

On the front, however, there are some contradictory reports related to the Apple device having a notch with Face ID, while others suggest Apple may incorporate fingerprint sensor.

However, inside the iPhone 9, Apple will incorporate the powerful Apple A13 Bionic chipset, the same as we see in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. And there is a possibility that it may support the wireless charging capability.

Besides the new iPhone 9, Apple is also speculated to bring new iPad Pro tablet series, but due to the production scaling issues caused by the Coronavirus outbreak in China may hamper the availability of the devices in the market soon after the launch.

So, there is a possibility that the iPad Pro (2020) may debut along with the premium iPhone 12 in the Fall event in September 2020.

