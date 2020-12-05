Apple offers free screen replacement service for select iPhone 11 models

Cupertino-based consumer electronics major Apple is offering free screen replacement service for select iPhone 11 models around the world.

Recently, it came to light that some iPhone 11 units were exhibiting screen issues, where the display wasn't responding to the touch inputs. Several owners took social media and official service forums to complain about it.

After taking cognizance of the problem, Apple conducted an internal investigation and found that several batches of models manufactured between November 2019 and May 2020, had touch-screen issues, and now, it is offering free replacement at authorised retail stores in several global regions including India.



Apple iPhone 11 customer support page (screen-grab)



"If your iPhone 11 has been exhibiting this issue, please use the serial number checker below to see if your device is eligible for this program. If so, Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will provide service, free of charge," the company said on the official website.

Apple iPhone 11 owners can log in to Apple's customer support website (here) and check if they are eligible for free display replacement service.

To find the device's serial number, go to Settings >> Go to Settings >> tap on General >> select About >> search for Serial Number and note it down.



Serial number of the iPhone. Credit: Apple Support Page



Also, if you are eligible for free screen replacement, make sure to back up the storage to iCloud and to the computer via iTunes application software.

However, if you have already replaced the iPhone 11 model's screen, you can contact Apple (here) for a refund. Type -- 'Request for refund' in the search tool on the support page.

