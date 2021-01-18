Apple patent hints at iPhone case with AirPods holder-cum-charger

In late 2020, Apple unveiled the new iPhone 12 series with MagSafe wireless charging capability and along with it, the company introduced compatible snap-on accessories such as cardholder, cover case, and chargers.

Now, it has come to light that Apple has a really big plan to extend the MagSafe snap-on accessories beyond the iPhone.

United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted a new patent to the Cupertino-based company for a special iPhone case, which not only has slots to hold on to the AirPods but also recharges them.

"The described embodiments relate generally to protective cases and covers for electronic devices. More particularly, the present embodiments relate to cases and covers that receive and retain portable electronic devices as well as electronic accessories, such as earphones, and that provide or facilitate charging of the electronic accessories or the electronic devices,"--- reads the short description of Apple patent

In the document, we can see Apple has come up with several prototypes to incorporate slots for portable accessories such as AirPods on iPhone's cover case and foldable folio cases.

They won't just hold on to the AirPods but also charge them while resting in the holster. This will certainly lessen the burden of carrying AirPods' case all around and also misplacing it.



Apple patent reveals there are multiple variants to hold and power up AirPods. Credit: USPTO website (screen-shot)



There is no word when actually the new iPhone cover and folios will be launched, but Apple fans are sure to lap on to these accessories, whenever they hit the stores.

In a related development, Apple is reportedly working on a foldable iPhone. The company has begun testing a flexible display and also hinge for durability.

It has to be noted that Apple tests several prototypes and only a few get the final nod. It may take some years for a foldable iPhone to make the debut, as materials for the bendable screen is currently expensive and very limited.

Also, Apple won't take a risk by launching a half-baked foldable phone, as the negative publicity will massively dent the brand name. Most iPhone owners spend an average of two to three years before upgrading to a new model.

So, only when Apple is satisfied with the durability of the screen and the hinge, we can expect a foldable phone, most probably around 2023 or 24 if not later in the decade.

