Apple’s new iOS update to bring screen 'Unlock with Watch' feature

Since the Covid-19 outbreak in early 2020, medical experts have asked people to wear a face mask at all times to avoid getting infected with the coronavirus. But, this healthy practice presented one downside effect on iPhone (version X and newer models) users. Facemask blocked the FaceID to unlock the screen.

As a temporary measure, Apple released the iOS 13.5 software update, which streamlined Face ID to passcode mode when the user is wearing a face mask and unlock the iPhone screen quickly.

However, it is still a slow process compared to the ever-reliable fingerprint sensor. Well, it looks like Apple has listened to the prayers of the consumers.

In the recently released iOS 14.5 beta to registered developers, the software change-log has revealed that the update brings new options in 'Face ID & Passcode' Settings. There, users enable Apple Watch to unlock their companion iPhone.

Besides that iOS 14.5 is bringing couple more features including support for gaming controllers of the Xbox X series and PlayStation 5 (DualSense). Secondly, it will activate dual-SIM 5G worldwide support in addition to the AirPlay 2 support for Apple Fitness+.

Another notable aspect of iOS 14.5 is that Apple is finally bringing the 'App Transparency Tracking' feature that will users a one-button option to cancel all permission for apps to track and store user behaviour on all applications and while browsing on websites.

Must read | App Tracking Transparency feature for iPhones, iPads coming really soon, confirms Apple

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.