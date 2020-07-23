Apple to offer special iPhones to top hackers to detect iOS bugs

It's been over a decade since Apple launched the iPhone and one of the key highlights of each new iteration has been the user-privacy security. Even Apple iOS, popularly known as a high-walled garden makes iPhones, most secure in the industry.

Arch rival Google's Android, which enjoys close to 74-percent market share, is open to developers and partner OEM, and they can tweak the operating system to offer customer user-interface to the consumers. But, it comes with a price, as we have seen numerous reports of malware-laced apps entering Google Play store and also if the mobile owner goes to a shady website, the virus can infiltrate without ever getting noticed.

However, iOS by default is closed and Apple always makes sure to fix any loopholes to jailbreak the software with timely firmware updates and it has now become more difficult to remove software restriction since the release iOS 10 in 2015.

In 2019, Apple went a step further by announcing Security Research Device Programme, where it offers specially modified iPhones dubbed as Security Research Device (SRD) to top ethical hackers, software bounty hunters, and tech enthusiasts to detect bugs in the iOS.



Apple Security Research Device (SRD) is intended for use in a controlled setting for security research only. Picture credit: Apple



"As part of Apple’s commitment to security, this program is designed to help improve security for all iOS users, bring more researchers to iPhone, and improve efficiency for those who already work on iOS security. It features an iPhone dedicated exclusively to security research, with unique code execution and containment policies," said the company.

Now, Apple is finally inviting security experts and software developers to apply for the Security Research Device Programme.

Once the candidates pass Apple's terms and conditions, the SRD unit will be given to them on a 12-month loan with a renewable option. The selected developers will get Shell access and also be able to run any tools on the device.

Eligibility criteria to apply for the Apple Security Research Device Programme

Be a membership Account Holder in the Apple Developer Programme

Have a proven track record of success in finding security issues on Apple platforms, or other modern operating systems and platforms.

Be based in an eligible country or region.

Interested readers can apply for the Apple Security Research Device programme (here).

Who cannot apply for Apple Security Research Developer Programme:

In any U.S. embargoed countries, on the U.S. Treasury Department’s list of Specially Designated Nationals, on the U.S. Department of Commerce Denied Persons List or Entity List, or on any other restricted party lists.

Under the legal age of majority in the jurisdiction in which you reside (18 years of age in many countries).

Employed by Apple currently or in the last 12 months.

