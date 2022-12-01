Aquarius Daily Horoscope - December 1, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Litigations related to career and property or even problems with health could mar your optimistic outlook on life. You should develop patience and even humanity if you need to succeed. People in authority will enforce new rules and regulations on you. Lucky Colour: Olive. Lucky Number: 5
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Is our universe a hologram? Physicists debate
French baguette enters UN World Cultural Heritage list
Alzheimer's drug data shows results but also risks
Cannabis no better than placebo to relieve pain: Study
My white-ball numbers are not that bad: Pant
No politics on this issue: Nagesh on uni's 'Kasaab' row