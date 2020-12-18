Aries Daily Horoscope - December 18, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

Home matters could seem unsettled. An old issue which you thought resolved may crop up now. Be careful not to overreact to a real or imagined slight. A partner or intimate may insist on doing their thing today.
Lucky color: Blue
Lucky number: 3
Lucky gem: Red Coral
