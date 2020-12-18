Aries Daily Horoscope - December 18, 2020

Aries Daily Horoscope - December 18, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 18 2020, 01:00 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2020, 01:00 ist
Representative image/Credit: Pixabay Image

Home matters could seem unsettled. An old issue which you thought resolved may crop up now. Be careful not to overreact to a real or imagined slight. A partner or intimate may insist on doing their thing today.

Lucky color: Blue

Lucky number: 3

Lucky gem: Red Coral

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Aries Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

What's Brewing

Gravitational waves probe exotic matter in dead stars

Gravitational waves probe exotic matter in dead stars

She saved thousands of friends. Then Covid killed her.

She saved thousands of friends. Then Covid killed her.

UK museum slammed for 'dehumanising' sex trafficking

UK museum slammed for 'dehumanising' sex trafficking

'World's ugliest orchid', a new species named in 2020

'World's ugliest orchid', a new species named in 2020

Srinagar records coldest night of the season

Srinagar records coldest night of the season

China's spacecraft brings home moon samples

China's spacecraft brings home moon samples

Will children be able to get Covid-19 vaccines?

Will children be able to get Covid-19 vaccines?

 