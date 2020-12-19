Aries Daily Horoscope - December 19, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

A terrific day for career interests. Apply for a job, ask for a raise, etc. Romance good. You are fast and raring to go, but today you have to play by ear and take it as it comes.
Lucky Colour: Amethyst
Lucky Number: 4
Family feud rages as Swarovski empire loses its lustre
Video games that changed the world before Cyberpunk
Zoom Xmas gift: No cap on call lengths over holidays
'Unpaused’ movie review: An effective anthology
First potential radio signal from exoplanet detected
Cold waves and snow: Stunning photos from across India