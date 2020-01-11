Bhim 2.0 update brings refreshing interface and more

State-run National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) Finance to mark the third year anniversary of the company's Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) app, has released new update bringing a lot of improvements.

In the new Bhim 2.0, NPCI has introduced a visually appealing interface with lots of personalisation options that offer users to set easy access to key functions. There is also a floating leaflet that offers two options-- 'send' money or 'scan' for QR codes o-- on the main page. Users can move it to the left or the right of the screen for thumbs to reach easily.

The user can also bring other functions hidden in the background on to the home screen.

Now, the user can also quickly change their bank accounts with ease and also it shows several offers.



BHIM 2.0 update (Credit: BHIM)



If you scroll down further, there is the 'Favourites' tab featuring contact details of the people you frequently transact on the BHIM app.

Also, there are options such as Bharat Bill Pay (to clear electricity, water, phone, etc... bills), Donate (for Army or NGO), IPO (for buying market shares), Request (to seek money from friends or clients) and Gift.

Over-all, the new Bhim app interface is really refreshing and I have to tell, NPCI has done a fabulous job of putting all key functions in the home screen so that users make any transaction faster than before.

