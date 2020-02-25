Billionaire Warren Buffet finally switches to Apple iPhone

World's fourth-richest person in the world, Warren E. Buffet, besides being a market trade savvy investor, is widely known for his philanthropy and humility. Now, he has made a major lifestyle change, that may very well give a boost to one particular American technology company's trade value.

Buffet, despite owning 5.6-percent (worth more than $72 billion) in Apple's stock, never owned an iPhone or even a touchscreen-based mobile for that matter. For long, he had been using a modest $20 Samsung SCH-U320 flip phone but not anymore.



Apple iPhone 11 (PRODUCT) RED series (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



Billionaire Buffet has now finally made a switch to touch-screen smartphones made by Apple. In the latest interview with the CNBC, he has revealed that his flip phone is permanently gone and currently owns the latest iPhone 11 series mobile.

This news will definitely bring a big smile to Apple CEO Tim Cook, who once offered personally to fly out to Omaha (Nebraska) to help Buffet to get around the technicalities of an iPhone.

When asked what he does the most with the new iPhone 11, the ever-humble Buffet said he does not use the 'full facilities' of the iPhone 11, but only to make or answer phone calls.

"I don't use the full facilities of it, unlike most people, who live their whole life around it, I just use it as a phone," Buffet said.



Apple iPhone 11 (PRODUCT) RED series (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



It can be noted that Buffet also owns an iPad. No, he doesn't use it for multimedia content consumption, instead, he keeps track of the latest updates on stock exchange tradings.

