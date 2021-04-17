Bizarre food experiment 'Maggi laddu' shocks netizens

Bizarre new food experiment 'Maggi laddu' shocks netizens

It is Maggi's turn to be on the bizarre food experiment list after Nutella Biryani and Deep fried water

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 17 2021, 12:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2021, 21:48 ist
Maggi Laddu. Credits: twitter/@Sonia177sweet

When it comes to food, there have been some strange new trends. We have seen bizarre things like Nutella Biryani and deep-fried water. With the passage of time, the food experiments become more weird. It is not that every new food trend is a disaster; there are exceptions to every rule. But the one we are about to discuss here is one of the most bizarre and inexplicable one.

The pandemic has spawned some of the strangest food recipes, and this time it is related to Maggi. For most students and working people who are living on their own, Maggi will always be the go-to meal. Even if you have no experience in the kitchen, cooking a plate of instant Maggi is not difficult. It is still the most basic comfort food that evokes an emotional response in most of us. However, to ruin it for all, someone has now made "Maggi laddus" and posted an image of it on Facebook, which went viral on the social media. 

As expected, many on Twitter shared the picture and expressed their displeasure at the new recipe.

The netizens were 'disgusted' by this post, some of their reactions were:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maggi
food trends 2021
Recipe

What's Brewing

Funeral procession begins for Prince Philip

Funeral procession begins for Prince Philip

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

 