Bizarre new food experiment 'Maggi laddu' shocks netizens

When it comes to food, there have been some strange new trends. We have seen bizarre things like Nutella Biryani and deep-fried water. With the passage of time, the food experiments become more weird. It is not that every new food trend is a disaster; there are exceptions to every rule. But the one we are about to discuss here is one of the most bizarre and inexplicable one.

The pandemic has spawned some of the strangest food recipes, and this time it is related to Maggi. For most students and working people who are living on their own, Maggi will always be the go-to meal. Even if you have no experience in the kitchen, cooking a plate of instant Maggi is not difficult. It is still the most basic comfort food that evokes an emotional response in most of us. However, to ruin it for all, someone has now made "Maggi laddus" and posted an image of it on Facebook, which went viral on the social media.

As expected, many on Twitter shared the picture and expressed their displeasure at the new recipe.

The netizens were 'disgusted' by this post, some of their reactions were:

This can be taken to international courts. You don't mess with legends. — Aman Bandvi (@amanbandvi) April 14, 2021

😑😑😑 life me kya kya dekhna baaki rah gaya ab — Lioness Queen Sarabi (@SowMe18) April 14, 2021

Pls don't bring such negativity on Twitter in future. — Anish Kochar (@anish_kochar) April 14, 2021

Ghoor paap lagta aisa karne se maggie ke sath... — Ashish (@3009Ashish) April 14, 2021

Yeh khaane hai ya maarne hain😀 — Roma (@thesilentglance) April 14, 2021