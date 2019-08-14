BMTC opens Telegram group for airport bus info

Deccan Herald earlier in the week reported news about Depot 18, the Whitefield division of Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) opening WhatsApp group for airport passengers to get realtime information on KIAS (Kempegowda International Airport Service) 15 bus route details.

Now, the Depot 18 manager S Sathish has informed DH that he has been receiving numerous calls and requests to add them into their WhatsApp group. But, due to the limitation in the latter, Sathish and team have opened the Telegram group, which offers the convenience of adding unlimited members to the group.

As of now, the Telegram group is for Route KIAS 15 only. Once the bus begins its journey at the starting point: TTMC (Traffic Transit Management Centre) near Vydehi hospital, The Depot 18 official will add conductor's phone details to the group in addition to the route information including stopping points. The commuter can also directly call the bus conductor to get details like where the bus is or where to reach bus shelter and other crucial information.

For those unaware, KIAS 15 passes through Whitefield TTMC, Sathya Sai Hospital, ITPL,Hope Farm (towards Hoskote),Kadugodi Bridge, Bellathur, Seegehalli Gate, Khaji Sonnenahalli Gate, Budigere Cross, Grandwell, Mandur, Thirumenahalli Gate, Budigere, Manchappanahalli Gate, Singahalli, Hunasuru, Kadayarappanahalli, Chikkanahalli, Beguru and Kempegowda International Airport.

It will be imperative for the BMTC or other Depot managers of the other regions to offer similar services to help the commuters and this will certainly encourage people to shun private vehicles and go for mass public transportation, which will greatly reduce the congestion on the roads leading to the Kempegowda International Airport.



A DEMU train passes close to the airport periphery near the spot where a halt station is to come up. DH File/Shivakumar B H



In a related development, the airport operator and Railways have chalked out a plan to introduce suburban rail link to the KIA, which help people from Yeshwantpur reach the airport in 25 minutes

If things go as planned, the airport rail-link and halt station in the KIA campus will be ready in nine months.

