Balwinder’s mother loved telling everyone how as a baby he’d gurgle and chuckle when she gave him a bubble bath and that’s how she nick-named him her ‘bubbly boy’.
True to his pet name, Bubbly had a cheerful, happy disposition. He was enthusiastic in class and often volunteered to help both his teachers and classmates. He had the knack of making people laugh with his funny jokes and a big smile. Being around Bubbly’s cheerful chitter-chatter and infectious laughter was in itself a mood elevator.
One day, Bubbly accompanied his Nani to visit her friend who resided in an old age home nearby. Bubbly’s laughter swept through the old-age home like a breath of fresh air. He cheered up the old residents with his jokes, played cards with them and related funny anecdotes from school that helped lift their spirits. When it was time to leave, Bubbly promised to visit them every week. The oldies looked forward to Bubbly’s weekly visits and the mood at their home visibly brightened on those days.
It was there that Bubbly first bumped into Benjamin. Benji’s grandaunt lived in the same home. Benji too was a cheerful lad and the two boys got on like a house on fire. They entertained the old folk by singing funny songs and playing games like musical chairs with them.
Benji and Bubbly became best friends. They even called themselves the B-boys. They attended school together and were constantly in and out of each other’s homes.
Naturally, Bubbly was invited to Benji’s sister Nina’s wedding. He donned his smartest suit for the occasion and stood at the door with Benji to welcome the guests.
It struck him as rather odd, when one of the guests walked in wearing sneakers. When someone asked the man if he was from the bride or groom’s side, he muttered, “Groom” and moved away quickly. Something didn’t feel right. The guy was dressed so casually. Bubbly pointed this out to Benji.
After the ceremony, it was time for a toast. As everyone raised their glasses, the gate-crasher turned to leave. Uncle Jerry put his hand on the guest’s arm saying “What’s the rush? We’re about to toast the newly-weds”; when something fell out of the stranger’s pant pocket. It was a gold fob watch, a family heirloom, that uncle Jerry had lovingly presented to his nephew — the groom.
“Wait a minute!” Exclaimed uncle Jerry. “How did that come into your hands?”
Quick as a flash, the man whipped out a pistol from his waistcoat pocket and pointed it at uncle Jerry who instinctively backed away from him.
Then he circled slowly, waving his pistol at the wedding guests, threatening to shoot anyone who came in his way. The wedding attendees stepped back. A few ladies screamed and one fainted with fright.
Emboldened by the fear he saw in people’s eyes; the man moved towards the gift table and grabbed the gift bag stuffed with cash envelopes that had been presented to the bride and groom.
Bubbly had knelt down to tie his shoelaces when the commotion started. He ducked under the table, screened by the silky, long, white tablecloth, staying hidden from sight. He could see the robber’s sneakers under the folds of the table cloth. He noticed that the intruder’s lace too was undone.
Suddenly an idea struck him. He tied the greedy gate-crasher’s shoe laces together and crawling out the opposite side of the table, gestured to Benji to pop the cork on the Champagne bottle that he was holding in readiness for the toast.
Benji aimed the bottle of bubbly at the man and pushed the cork with all the strength he could muster with his thumb. The cork flew straight at the man smacking him on the forehead, before showering Champagne all over him. He was caught offguard and tried to move out of the way but tripped and fell as his laces were tied. He lost his grip on the gun and it clattered onto the marble floor.
Immediately Uncle Sam and Jerry seized the chance and grabbed his arms, twisting them behind him and pinned him to the ground whilst someone called the cops.
When things had calmed down finally, Uncle Jerry raised his glass of Champagne in a toast saying, “Here’s to the newly-weds and cheers to the quick thinking B-boys who helped prevent this happy occasion from turning into a disastrous one.”
What a story the young couple had to tell their future kids and grandkids about how Bubbly, Benji and a bottle of bubbly saved their wedding day.