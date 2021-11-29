Cancer Daily Horoscope - November 30, 2021

A relationship seems unmanageable. But you need to be more vocal in your feelings and put your concerns across. A new phase in career begins today. Not a time to rely on old successes and stale tricks.
Lucky Colour: Lavender
Lucky Number: 8
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Who is Parag Agrawal, Twitter's new CEO?
UAE stops jail term for those bringing in cannabis
'Omicron' cryptocurrency rides variant rollercoaster
Where's the smile? Internet faults Sabyasachi again
Suniel Shetty was emotional when he saw 'Tadap': Ahan
Are new Covid-19 variants linked to low vaccination?
In Pics | Artists with most Grammy nominations
US bids adieu to Trump hotel that gave luxury & access