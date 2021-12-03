Capricorn Daily Horoscope - December 3, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

Interaction with children and a social group or party could liven up your day. A difficult phase at work could lead to great success, your natural ability to focus on details will bring you awards and accolades.
Lucky Colour: Mango
Lucky Number: 2
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Gaming, comedy videos rule YouTube in India in 2021
Will 'Marakkar' emerge as a blockbuster?
US is world's biggest plastic polluter, finds report
New dinosaur species had a unique slashing tail
Mysteries of Omicron variant may take weeks to untangle
DH Toon | Modi govt has 'no clue' what's happening
Ranthambore tigers face wipe-out risk, say biologists