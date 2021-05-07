Capricorn Daily Horoscope - May 7 | Free Online Astrology

Confronting your emotions today changes everything. If there is something you are not supposed to be doing, then chances are you will be found doing it today. Try to stay focused on what you wanted to achieve as a final result.
- Lucky Colour: Aqua-green
- Lucky Number: 7
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Delhi's autorickshaws become Covid-19 ambulances
From the Newsroom: SC hails HCs' role during pandemic
The Channel Islands: Caught in the Brexit crossfire
Can Covid-19 vaccines affect your period?
Japan town builds giant squid statue with Covid grant
Two Pandemics: Doctors find that Covid spurs diabetes
'Arena of men': The Kosovo women taking on patriarchy