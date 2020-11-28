Capricorn Daily Horoscope - November 28, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

Social life active. Keep your mind on your work and stay away from situations that could ruin your reputation. A move or property investment will be well worth your while.
- Lucky color: Claret red
- Lucky number: 3
Rabindranath Tagore Literary Prize shortlist announced
Indian economy shrinks, enters into technical recession
Who is the Iranian scientist killed in Tehran?
US, Taiwan to push an alternative to China’s belt, road
They beat the coronavirus, again, and again, and again
Deep frozen arctic microbes are waking up
NASA astronaut posts his 1st video of Earth from space
7 movies with martial artist actors that you'll love