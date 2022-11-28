Capricorn Daily Horoscope - November 28, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Capricorn Daily Horoscope - November 28, 2022

You'll be pleased with today's unexpected insights. Investments in art and property can be profitable today.  Emotions are a problem unless you talk about them to the person involved. Your affairs are kept secret. A project you've been working on for a long time concludes successfully.

  • Lucky Colour: Apricot
  • Lucky Number: 4

