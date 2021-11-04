Capricorn Daily Horoscope - November 4, 2021

Capricorn Daily Horoscope - November 4, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

  Nov 04 2021
  • updated: Nov 04 2021, 01:00 ist

A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. A conflict may arise inside you - emotions or hard reality. Being tactful you will learn to cope with the situation today.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Lucky Number: 2.

