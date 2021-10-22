Capricorn Daily Horoscope - October 23, 2021

Capricorn Daily Horoscope - October 23, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 22 2021, 23:59 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2021, 00:04 ist

An opportunity is just around the corner. A little romance is likely to develop. Cash flow good. Don’t get carried away by addictive pleasures of life. You will be in the mood for competition, Behaving in a compulsive-obsessive way with your partner is a no-no. A career change imminent. Communication emphasised today. Don’t get involved in secret affairs or underhanded involvements.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 5

Capricorn Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

