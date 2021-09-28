Capricorn Daily Horoscope - September 28, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise.
Lucky Colour: Honey
Lucky Number: 3
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
In Pics | Bharat Bandh observed against three farm laws
India thanks US for returning over 150 antiquities
Electric supercars need to lose weight, power up, cool
Arjun Bijlani wins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'
What happens after the German election?
India emerges as Dubai's second-biggest trade partner
'Climate change to hit rice, ragi crops in Karnataka'