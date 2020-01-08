CES 2020: Amazfit T-Rex, Bip S smartwatches launched

Xiaomi-backed Huami unveiled the new smartwatch Amazfit T-Rex at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020, Las Vegas.

As the name suggests, the new Amazfit T-Rex is a rugged smart wearable, tailor-made for outdoor junkies. It comes with US Military Standard 810g (MIL-STD-810G) certification, meaning the device sustain varying extreme weather conditions between -40°C to 70°C. It also has 5 ATM water-resistant rating and survives up to 50 meters underwater dive.

The rugged smartwatch flaunts a 1.3-inch colour AMOLED screen with 360x360p resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 tempered glass shield, anti-fingerprint smudge repelling coating and yes, it has Always-On display option. It is encased with high-strength polycarbonate-based material. It also comes with a silicone-based strap.

Inside, Amazfit T-Rex comes with several sensors including Photoplethysmogram (PPG) optical heart rate monitor sensor, 3-axis accelerometer, geomagnetic, ambient light and as far as connectivity is concerned, it supports GPS, GLONASS and Bluetooth 5.0 LE.



Amazfit T-Rex (Credit: Huami)



The new Huami smartwatch can track 14 sports activities and thanks to 390mAh battery, it can last up to 40 days. If the GPS is used continuous, it comes down to 20 hours, but with basic watch mode, Amazfit T-Rex can run for close to 66 days.

It will be available in five colourways-- Camo Green, Army Green, Khaki, Rock Black, and Gun Gray. It will be released in select global markets before the end of January 2020 for $139.9 (approx. Rs 10, 045).

Besides the T-Rex, Huami launched Amazfit Bip S. It comes integrated with Huami-PAI. It shows all the personal activity that gives details about heart health and overall fitness. This will come handy for the owner to reach the fitness goals.



Amazfit Bip S (Credit: Huami)



It also comes with 1.28-inch always display, built-in GPS, 5 ATM water-resistant rating and a high capacity battery, which can offer up to 40 days. It can track 10 sports modes, and other basic features such as music controls, call and message notifications, provided they enabled it on companion phone via mobile app. Users can also set an alarm clock, view time of different global zones via world clock and more.

The Amazfit Bip s costs $69.9 (roughly Rs 5,019) and is expected to hit stores in select regions in February 2020.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.