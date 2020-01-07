CES 2020: Sony unveils Vision-S electric car prototype

What could you expect from Sony at the Consumer Electronics Show 2020? New TVs, audio systems, cameras etc.

It was a surprise when the Japanese giant showcased the prototype of its electric vehicle – Vision-S – at the CES 2020 show currently on in Las Vegas.

Sony says that the idea of its mobility venture is to pursue safety, reliability, comfort and entertainment. The prototype incorporates Sony's imaging and sensing technologies and also on-board software regulated using Sony's Artificial Intelligence, telecommunication and cloud technologies.

Sony says that 33 sensors, including CMOS image and Time of Flight sensors, are embedded within the vehicle to detect and recognise people and objects inside and outside the car. This will provide highly advanced driving support.

The front seats face a panoramic screen on which diverse content can be enjoyed through an intuitive user interface. This will be apart from Sony’s 360 Reality Audio system for a superior audio experience.

Sony added that in the forthcoming self-driving era, emphasis will be given to safety and security and the ability to take precautions far better and carefully than humans. This is part of the ‘Safety Cocoon’ concept.

The car will also pay careful attention to passengers within. This is in addition to providing driving and parking assistance.

Specifications of the prototype:

Passengers: 4 seats with individual seat speaker

Weight: 2,350 Kg

Power: 200 KW x 2 (Front/ Rear)

Acceleration: 4.8s (0-100 Km/h)

Top speed: 240 Km/h

Axle system: Double wishbone front and rear suspension/ air spring system

Drive: All-wheel drive

Ground clearance: 120 mm~135 mm

Tyre size: 245/40 R21 (front), 275/35R21 (rear)